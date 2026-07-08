The tragedy of "Hemus: The highway has been opened, doctors are fighting for the life of a 7-year-old child

The movement on the "Hemus" highway has been fully restored after the serious accident near Shumen, which took the lives of three people and left three injured.

The accident occurred shortly after 12:00 in the area between Shumen and Novi Pazar. The impact occurred on a 13-kilometer section, where due to repairs, traffic is carried out in two directions in only one lane with a speed limit of 60 km/h.

The identity of the victims

All the deceased were traveling in a passenger car “Volkswagen Golf“ with Shumen registration. They died on the spot:

67-year-old driver of the car.

of the car. 48-year-old woman , who was traveling in the front seat.

, who was traveling in the front seat. 11-year-old child, who died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital due to his severe injuries.

The condition of the survivors

A total of three people are admitted to the Shumen General Hospital, with the condition of one of the children remaining critical:

A 7-year-old child is in extremely serious condition with polytrauma (craniocerebral, thoracic and abdominal trauma). The hospital's executive director, Dr. Dimitar Kostov, announced that he was intubated, placed on artificial pulmonary ventilation and underwent emergency surgery due to a ruptured spleen. Doctors continue to fight for his life.

is in extremely serious condition with polytrauma (craniocerebral, thoracic and abdominal trauma). The hospital's executive director, Dr. Dimitar Kostov, announced that he was intubated, placed on artificial pulmonary ventilation and underwent emergency surgery due to a ruptured spleen. Doctors continue to fight for his life. A 24-year-old man , also a passenger in the car, was hospitalized with various fractures, but without immediate danger to his life.

, also a passenger in the car, was hospitalized with various fractures, but without immediate danger to his life. The 51-year-old driver of the van was slightly injured. He was removed from the vehicle with the help of firefighters and is out of danger.

Versions of the incident

According to initial data from the Traffic Police, the car suddenly entered the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into the cargo van. The main hypothesis that investigators are working on is a sudden illness of the 67-year-old driver, which led to a complete loss of control over the vehicle. The Ministry of Interior reminds that the temporary traffic organization at the section is clearly indicated by signs.