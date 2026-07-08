NA votes on new rules for personal data in police custody

The Parliament will consider today, at second reading, controversial and long-debated changes to the Ministry of Interior Act (MIA).

The main focus of the amendments is the introduction of new, stricter rules for the processing, storage and protection of personal data of citizens in police custody.

The petitioners point out that the reform is imperative in order for Bulgarian legislation to be fully synchronized with current European directives. The new texts aim to balance the effective work of police authorities in investigating crimes with guaranteeing the fundamental rights and inviolability of citizens, by clearing up the previous gaps in the regulatory framework.