The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council is expected to deal with the temporary suspension of Sofia City Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova as head and prosecutor today, Nova TV reports. The discussion is at the request of the Minister of Justice. The reason - disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against her.
The head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is being held disciplinary accountable for her connections with Petyo Petrov-Evroto, an alleged lobbyist in the judiciary. In April, the Ministry of Interior released data on her trips abroad in the same car with a wanted former investigator.
The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council will discuss the temporary suspension of Emilia Rusinova
The head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is being held disciplinary accountable for her connections with Petyo Petrov-Evroto, an alleged lobbyist in the judiciary.
Jul 8, 2026 07:19 55
The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council is expected to deal with the temporary suspension of Sofia City Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova as head and prosecutor today, Nova TV reports. The discussion is at the request of the Minister of Justice. The reason - disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against her.