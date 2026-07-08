The submission of documents for the first and second ranking for high schools after the 7th grade begins

The submission of documents for participation in the first and second ranking for high schools after the 7th grade begins today. The application is only online and will last until July 10th, BNT reports.

It can be done in three ways - first, the parents and the child enter the system of the Ministry of Education, where each student has their own profile, and fill out the desired classes, the second way is to go to the child's school and together with a teacher fill out the application. The third way at school - a nest of teachers fill out the application, and the parent signs that they agree. Students with a lower score must fill out more classes so as not to be left out of the ranking. In the capital, applications are being made for 218 profiled and 202 professional classes. There are more parallels than last year, and the class is smaller.