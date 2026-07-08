The Varna District Court imposed foreclosure on properties of Oleg Nevzorov's company "Forest Club Varna". The reason is a lawsuit filed by a Dutch family who wants to recover their money for a property in the area of "Baba Alino", reports bTV.

A year and a half ago, a family from the Netherlands started looking for property in the Varna region with the aim of buying a summer villa near the sea. Through brokers, they reached the area of "Baba Alino".

„I went to Varna to look. This was in September 2025. Construction was in full swing. Everything looked excellent - a green park near the forest, small ponds, well-maintained grounds with landscaping. So we decided to make a purchase. The price was reasonable for us and since Bulgaria is part of the European Union, it seemed like we had nothing to worry about“, Oksana Anatolyevna said.

“We received the preliminary contract signed by Oleg Nevzorov. It looked good, the property was officially registered in the cadastre. We understood that “KUB“ is a large, well-known company from Ukraine and we trusted it. Unfortunately, we could not do more checks on the documents, since they are not available to citizens“, she added.

In September last year, the family signed a preliminary contract with “Forest Club Varna“ for the purchase of an apartment in a two-story residential building worth 124,000 euros. Of that, they paid nearly 70,000 euros.

In May this year, they also signed a second contract with “KUB – Construction“, this time for finishing construction and repair works for another 30,000 euros, with a 70% advance payment.

“The planned completion date was the end of February 2026. At the end of April this year, our whole family flew to Varna to see the apartment. Everything was almost ready, with only the glazing of the balcony and the installation of the entrance door remaining. We knew that “KUB“ also offered finishing services, so we met with an interior designer. We signed a contract for finishing works and paid a 70% deposit“, Oksana Anatolyevna said.

A few days later, they learned from media publications about a problem with building permits.

“From then on, the situation quickly went from bad to worse. It turned out that our sales agent was no longer an employee of “KUB“ since the end of April, and we had no other contact person. “KUB“ stopped answering calls and emails, so we realized that we needed a lawyer“, shared Oksana Anatolievna.

“Now we hope for help from Bulgarian and European legislation to be able to recover our investment. Unfortunately, our dream of owning a beautiful seaside residence where we could sometimes stay in the summer was shattered“, she added.

In June of this year, Oksana's family contacted a law firm in order to cancel the preliminary contract due to the inability to use their property and fear that it might be removed. After an unsuccessful attempt to resolve the case out of court, they are taking legal action.

„They were quite worried. The building has been built, it looks relatively finished, but of course it has not been registered. The relevant orders were issued to stop construction. As far as we know, there are demolition orders for some of the buildings, which are actually being appealed. So, in general, there is an unfinished project“, commented Adrian Murliev, the family's lawyer.

„They have not yet acquired the property itself. They are at the preliminary contract stage, where they have, however, paid almost 60-70% of the value of the property, and here it is important to add that in their case there are two contracts. Once they are promised the transfer of the property in question and once in a second contract there is actually a secondary service, which is finishing repairs by a company related to the investor. In total, the two contracts are worth nearly 200,000 euros“, Murliev pointed out.

To protect their interests, the family is filing preliminary injunction proceedings, and their request is the return of the amounts paid, as well as the penalties due under the contract.

“Before the actual lawsuit is filed against the investor, the law allows us to secure his assets in advance. As long as, of course, we have sufficiently convincing written evidence, which is available in this case. The court, within literally one working day, imposed foreclosures on two other properties of the investor, which are in the “Chaika“ neighborhood in Varna. They are not related to this project, they are completely separate. Accordingly, we will be able to use these properties after we win the case“, said the lawyer.

“The injunction in a nutshell suspends any possibility for the owner of these properties to transfer the properties in question“, he added.

The District Court – Varna stated that such cases have limited access.

“The proceedings are initiated at the request of an interested person, and the debtor is not notified of them. The legislator's idea is that the debtor should not be notified of the proceedings, so as not to take actions to dispose of his property and not to prevent the applicant from realizing his rights“, the District Court – Varna stated.

Lawyer Murliev predicts a positive outcome of the case, even if the companies declare bankruptcy, but is categorical that it will take time – from 1 to 3 years.

“By imposing the precautionary measures that we use, even if this happens, there will be no consequences for our clients, as they have already foreclosed properties that were free of encumbrances at the time of the foreclosure,“ he pointed out.

A check by the law firm shows that only a small part of the property owners in “Baba Alino“ have taken legal action.

“I explain this by the fact that almost all buyers there are actually foreign citizens and most of them are of Ukrainian origin. The investor is like that too, and perhaps there is a trust between them, which still supports some hope that the properties will be completed in some way“, said Adrian Murliev.

“The investor claims that he actually has existing buildings and that he actually uses them, which, however, turns out to be untrue. This is the consequence of a chain reaction of corruption schemes at every level - municipal, even state. As evidence of this, at least the satellite photos, which are from 2024, show that construction only began then. Before that, there were no properties, contrary to what was claimed in the certificate of tolerance“, commented the lawyer.

In his words, before that there was only forest. “Personally, for me, there is no way that this could have happened without the knowledge of high-ranking municipal officials“, added Murliev.