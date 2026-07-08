The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council postponed the extraordinary item on the removal of Emilia Rusinova

The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) postponed the item on the temporary removal of the administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) Emilia Rusinova to the next meeting, BTA reports. Today, the item was extraordinary and additionally added to the agenda of the meeting.

Earlier, the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov stated that he had submitted a motivated request to the Supreme Judicial Council collegium for the temporary suspension of Rusinova until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings against her.

Former acting Minister of Justice Andrey Yankulov announced in April that a proposal had been submitted to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Emilia Rusinova. The arguments are related to crossing the country's border twice with former investigator Petyo Petrov, nicknamed Euro, and Kristiyan Hristov, at a time when the "Eight Dwarfs" case was publicly known. At that time, there was already information about files being opened to clarify the facts of the case, Yankulov added.

We postponed it in order to ensure Rusinova's right to defense. It is one of the most important and is designed in all laws with a sanctioning nature, Evgeni Ivanov from the Prosecutor's Office told the media after the meeting of the board.

He added that the minister's decisions will be sent to her so that she can familiarize herself with them and, if she decides, send a written statement or appear in person.