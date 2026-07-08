Three emergency missions with children carried out with "Spartan" in less than 72 hours

The military transport aircraft "Spartan" is carrying out a series of emergency humanitarian flights to transport children in need of specialized treatment abroad. In just three days, the Bulgarian military aircraft has been engaged in three consecutive medical missions.

The first of these was carried out yesterday, when a 16-year-old patient from the Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Children's Diseases "Prof. Ivan Mitev" was transported to Stuttgart. The flight was successful, and the child has already been admitted for treatment in the German clinic.

Today, "Spartan" is carrying out a second rescue mission. On board is a 12-year-old girl who is traveling to a clinic in Freiburg. The child suffers from an acquired form of aplastic anemia - a serious disease in which the bone marrow stops producing blood cells and a transplant is required.

The specialists have assessed that the best chance for successful treatment is in Germany, since no suitable donor has been found in the family, and the German medical teams have extensive experience in performing transplants from unrelated donors.

During the flight, the patient is cared for by the director of the children's hospital "Prof. Ivan Mitev" Dr. Blagomir Zdravkov and the senior flight nurse from the Military Medical Academy Maria Vasileva.

The serious commitment of the Air Force continues in the coming days. A third consecutive medical mission with the “Spartan“ is planned for tomorrow, which will again involve transporting a patient for treatment.

The three consecutive flights highlight the key role of military aviation in medical emergencies when life-saving treatment must be provided outside the country.