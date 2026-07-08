Sofia Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs received 15 new vehicles

Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev today handed over the keys to a total of 204 new patrol vehicles for the needs of the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs and the regional directorates.

The new vehicles will support the work of police officers, and will be used for patrol and post activities, territorial service and control under the Road Traffic Act.

They will contribute to greater road safety, more effective prevention of road injuries and a stronger police presence, including in small settlements.

At the ceremony for handing over the keys to the vehicles, Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev assured that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will continue to work so that law enforcement officers are fully equipped technically and fully capable of performing their functions in the best possible way.