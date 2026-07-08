The Ministry of Interior has contacted the US Office of Foreign Assets Control

The Ministry of Interior has contacted the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department, the Bulgarian ministry announced.

The authorities in our country are ready to provide information, documents, evidence, corporate connections and other materials that they consider relevant to the implementation and effectiveness of the sanctions imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act.

The letter to OFAC, signed by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, states that in the course of various proceedings, data has been established that raise reasonable doubts about assistance provided by legal entities and individuals to sanctioned persons to circumvent or limit the effect of the imposed sanctions.

„The available "data indicate the possible use of related parties, commercial companies and other mechanisms through which sanctioned persons continue to exercise de facto control over assets, business activities, financial flows, as well as the making of various payments," the document also says.