Alexander Pulev: "Litasko" itself proposed to unblock "Lukoil" accounts

In a surprising move, the Swiss energy corporation "Litasko" has reached out to the Bulgarian government, demanding the lifting of the seizures on "Lukoil" bank accounts. This became clear during a hearing in the parliamentary committee on economic policy, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev revealed details about the complex negotiations.

Financial knots: A loan for 400 million euros and the risk of sanctions

The reason for this unexpected contact lies in the request of "Litasko" for the early repayment of a domestic industrial loan amounting to an impressive 400 million euros.

It turns out that “Lukoil“ does not have the necessary financial resources to repay the amount at once. Such a transaction could cause serious headaches, as the money could potentially reach Russian companies, which could be interpreted as a violation of international sanctions regimes.

The new government - new decisions

After the new cabinet took office, it was “Litasko“ that took the first step towards dialogue, proposing a solution that would satisfy both parties.

According to Minister Pulev, the unblocking of the accounts will allow “Lukoil“ to purchase more diverse and high-quality crude oil, while for “Litasko“ this means preserving the value of their assets, especially in light of possible future sales.

Arbitration dispute for billions under the watchful eye of the state

Despite the agreements reached, the arbitration dispute between the parties, estimated at around 3 billion euros, remains under the close supervision of the Ministry of Finance.

The state is closely monitoring the development of the case to ensure that international sanctions are not violated.

Transparency and constant communication – the new management style

Minister Pulev emphasized that unlike the previous leadership, which did not provide regular reports, the current team maintains a constant dialogue with the government.

This is a key factor for the transparency and effectiveness of the processes, especially in the context of complex international relations and economic challenges.

Balance between interests and compliance with sanctions

The agreements reached between Bulgaria and “Litasko“ do not threaten compliance with international sanctions, the minister assured.

Despite the complex situation, our country manages to balance economic interests and its commitments to the European and international community.