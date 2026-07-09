Weather today, forecast for Thursday, July 9: Sun and typical summer weather, temperatures reaching 34 degrees

Sunny weather will prevail over most of the country during the day. Atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.

Around and after noon, temporary cumulus clouds will develop, more significant over the mountain ranges. In Sofia, the maximum temperature will be around 30°, and in the warmest regions of the country, the mercury will reach 34°.

Perfect beach conditions on the Black Sea coast

Visitors to the Bulgarian coast will enjoy a wonderful summer day.

Air and water : Maximum air temperatures will be between 28° and 31°, and the sea water will have a pleasant temperature of 24° to 26°.

: Maximum air temperatures will be between 28° and 31°, and the sea water will have a pleasant temperature of 24° to 26°. Cloudiness and excitement: The morning will be completely sunny, and cumulus clouds will appear in the afternoon. The sea will be weak (1-2 points), making beach conditions safe.

Dynamic weather in the mountains

Mountainous areas offer coolness, but require increased attention in the afternoon.