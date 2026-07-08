When there is a large organization like NATO, it is always difficult to find common ground. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by international analyst Marian Karagyozov in connection with the Alliance's meeting in Ankara.

After certain meetings, unity is always demonstrated. The differences can be sought in several directions, one of which is where the main threat to NATO comes from. According to the US, this is China, according to the northern European countries - Russia, and according to the more southern European countries - migration. There is also a rift regarding the amount of money needed for defense, as well as a clash over whether to purchase more American or more European weapons, he added.

There has been an increase in interest in NATO's eastern flank in recent months. Prime Minister Radev's administration is trying to use this to better position Bulgaria. If military mobility projects are used, this can be used to build more bridges between Bulgaria and Romania, there is a Turkish and Greek proposal for a pipeline that would pass through Bulgaria. This gives Sofia trump cards, the question is whether Bulgaria will be up to the task of taking advantage of these trump cards. I think that for the first time in a long time we have an administration that monitors the international situation and seeks to use it, Karagyozov pointed out.

National interests should be relatively fixed and work should be done consistently to achieve them. In Bulgarian society, there are different perceptions of whether Russia is a threat and this prevents the formation of a unified Bulgarian position, but the projects for the modernization of the Bulgarian army are underway. In politics, it is important to look at specific actions, the international analyst commented.

In response to a question about the suspended truce between Washington and Tehran, he noted that in his opinion the conflict in Iran has no military solution.