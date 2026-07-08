Kiselova: After Peevski, it will probably be Borisov! Ivan Demerdzhiev fulfills part of the election promises of the PB

Mr. Demerdzhiev fulfills part of the election promises of “Progressive Bulgaria”, their statement was that he would fight the “Borisov-Peevski” model and thus won the elections. In this sense, Mr. Peevski is one of the symbols and he starts with him. I assume that the next one will be Mr. Borisov.

The “Magnitsky” sanctions are also applied in Bulgaria. Banks that have a payment system in the interbank exchange are required to comply with the sanctions. This applies to all banks, because they have counterparties in the US and must comply with the rules. This was stated by the former Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova in the program “More from the Day” on BNT.

The Minister of Internal Affairs stated that this is not the complete information and more is being collected. He stated that there will be a more complete picture of Mr. Peevski's activities from data from partner countries. According to the data, one of the travelers is a constitutional judge. This raises the question of whether you can travel with a diplomatic passport if you are not seconded by the Constitutional Court. What is the purpose of the trips for which the minister provided data and what are the activities that were carried out, Kiselova predicts.

Persons holding public positions have certain restrictions on their private lives. They must declare if the trips are with public funds and what the purpose is. If it is during working hours, it is also different. These are issues that we expect from persons holding public positions to be more careful so that there are no dependencies. There is a code of ethics for civil servants. Mr. Demerdzhiev should be much more precise so that he is not accused of acting politically. The Court of Auditors should conduct an inspection based on the minister's signal, she pointed out.

In my opinion, the problem is not that she was a member of parliament, but in her qualities and morals.

She assured that as Speaker of the National Assembly she was not seconded by Mr. Peevski.

Regarding the salaries of sanctioned deputies, she stated: “There is no obstacle for the bank account not to be in your name”.

She specified that the global Magnitsky Act applies to the territory of the United States. By virtue of globalism, a large part of its effects have consequences on the territories of other countries. In this sense, if legislation is created that is in the Bulgarian parliament, it is valid only on the territory of our country. In our country, persons who are sanctioned under American law are full citizens, they have no restrictions on their rights, she specified.

The question is what is the goal. If the rights of citizens are limited without a conviction, without having committed an offense, then limiting the rights to pay through banks is enough, the former Speaker of the National Assembly explained.