The government meets on changes in regulatory acts and update of military spending

The Council of Ministers will hold its next regular meeting.

The preliminary agenda of the cabinet focuses on the Draft Decree on Amendments and Supplements to Regulatory Acts of the Council of Ministers, the purpose of which is the optimization of administrative processes.

The executive session is being held at a key political moment and is directly linked to the agenda of the National Assembly for the same day. The deputies will have to vote on a proposal by the Council of Ministers from July 3 to update the investment expenditure for the acquisition of basic military equipment. The state is forced to reconsider the financial parameters for the construction of the battalion battle groups due to a price increase requested by the American side.

On the same day, the parliament will vote on the second reading of the amendments to the Credit Institutions Act submitted by the cabinet.

At the international level, the ministers are expected to finalize the ratification of the agreement between Bulgaria and Mongolia on road transport of passengers and cargo. In parallel, our country's positions will be coordinated for the two-day Informal Meeting of the European Union's Competitiveness Ministers starting today.

All these decisions are being made against the backdrop of the ongoing debates on Budget 2026. The focus of the Ministry of Finance remains on the smooth consolidation of the deficit (planned at 5.7%), large-scale digitalization and the ongoing administrative reform.

You can view the full agenda of the Council of Ministers meeting HERE.