CEC at first meeting after changes to the Electoral Code: Machine voting and the new mandate in focus

Today at 14:30, the Central Election Commission (CEC) will hold a regular meeting, which will be broadcast in real time on the institution's official website.

This is one of the first key meetings of the commission in its new 5-year composition, which took office at the end of June by presidential decree.

The main topic on the agenda will be the technological and organizational readiness to implement the large-scale changes to the Electoral Code, which were approved hours earlier by the parliamentary Legal Committee. The CEC members will have to draw up a plan for administering the full restoration of machine voting with a control count, the new rules for polling stations outside the European Union, as well as the introduction of non-public video surveillance during election day.

The meeting will also consider the final report with recommendations from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission. The Public Council to the commission is expected to insist on a closer partnership with the civil sector in order to ensure the transparency of the machines.

The agenda also includes the distribution of internal portfolios among the members for the new mandate, as well as the consideration of current files and decisions by the Municipal Election Commissions on early termination of the powers of local leaders. The full minutes and the voted decisions will be published immediately after the end of the meeting.