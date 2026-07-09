Residents of the Lyulin district in Sofia "built" their own street

After a series of protests over the poor condition of a section near a metro station, residents of “Lyulin“ took matters into their own hands and tried to “build” a street themselves. After it turned out that the terrain, through which hundreds of people and cars pass daily, is private property and the Municipality cannot dispose of it until it is expropriated, so as not to wade through puddles, mud and holes, the residents living nearby covered it with gravel themselves. However, the solution is temporary, reports Nova TV.

“We don't feel like waiting, we took matters into our own hands. We organized ourselves, collected money from blocks of flats around and made it not some luxury, but at least possible to pass. "We are tired of waiting for the institutions to justify that because it is private, they cannot take measures," the victim said.

He added that they had notified the Municipality of their intention to repair the street and that they had responded that the only one who could stop them was the owner of the section, but the question is that it is not clear who this person is.

Residents of the blocks around the site in question said that due to the densely parked cars in the area, it is difficult for ambulances and fire engines, for example, to pass through there.

The victims also said that they want the section to be formalized as a street and road signs to be put up to regulate the movement of cars, trams and pedestrians through the disputed site.