Prime Minister Rumen Radev discussed with representatives of the Polish WZL-2 the continuation of the maintenance of the Bulgarian MiG-29s

Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting with representatives of the management of the Polish state aircraft repair enterprise WZL-2.

The Prime Minister thanked them for the long-standing partnership and for the professionalism in the repair and maintenance of the Bulgarian MiG-29 fighters. Radev emphasized that the company's contribution is essential for maintaining the operational capabilities of the Bulgarian Air Force.

During the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue their cooperation in the coming years. Prime Minister Radev noted that until a full combat squadron of F-16 fighters is filled, capable of performing airspace security duties, Bulgaria will continue to rely on the MiG-29 aircraft, which necessitates ensuring their reliable technical maintenance and repair.

The representatives of WZL-2 stated their full readiness to continue providing the necessary assistance for the maintenance of the Bulgarian MiG-29s.