Anton Kutev: I am convinced that there are hundreds more flights that we do not know about

What I saw in the report is that it is proven that Desislava Atanasova flew on these flights. We are talking about external sources that certify the trips. This was said on the air of "Wake Up" by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Anton Kutev regarding the report with the names of persons related to the private flights of the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski. According to him, however, the more significant issue is related to the origin of the funds for the private flights.

„Each of us, the MPs, gives an account for every penny that we spend and receive, as well as who pays for it. I can't go travel somewhere without it being clear who is financing this and if it's someone else - whether there is a conflict of interest“, Kutev pointed out.

“The question of how a deputy pays for millions of flights on private jets is important. It is also important who travels on these planes, because if you fly to Dubai and back many times, you obviously have some work there“, he commented.

According to him, the argument that it is about private life is absurd when it comes to public figures. “He is a public figure, a deputy, and it is also about relations with a constitutional judge. Naturally, there is a huge public interest in how these things happen and they should be in the light“, Kutev said.

“This is about international systems that detect flights. I am convinced that apart from the things that Minister Demerdzhiev brought out, there are hundreds more flights that we do not know about,” he added. “So far, what Demerdzhiev is doing is showing what has been happening. From now on, the whole question is how far we will be able to carry out the judicial reform. For the most part, everything depends on the Prosecutor General,” he added.

“At the beginning of September, we should finally have a new SJC. It is very important for us not to just change the SJC, but to change it so that it works,” said the MP.

“The contract with “Botas” was signed at a time when it was absolutely necessary. It had all the possibilities to win. Why it did not do so is another question. First, because a large part of the government during that time tried to fail it. Including and especially during one of the assemblies, when the transit was agreed with both Hungary and Serbia, when some fees were imposed that stopped everything”, commented Kutev.

“The conditions under which it currently operates are different, but it will become profitable. It has not been paid a million a day. This is money that can and will be compensated. There are sufficient opportunities in this contract, especially now after the re-signing”, he added. “There is enough time to make up for the losses”, Kutev is categorical.

Regarding Bulgaria's position on the 21st package of EU sanctions on Russia, he commented: “We are not the only country that has considerations. On the contrary, everyone has their own economic logic in what they do. In case our demands, which are not at all key to the overall sanctions package, are met, there is no problem”.

As for the “Rheinmetall” ammunition plant, the MP said: “I am not convinced that this is the most advantageous contract for Bulgaria. The fact is that in this economic crisis and with the budget we currently have, there is most likely no money for this. This is not the first thing that money should be spent on”.