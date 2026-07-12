Hand luggage - now included in the ticket price: What are the new rules for air travel?

The European Parliament approved free seats for children and easier compensation for delayed flights. The Bulgarian MEP from GERB/EPP Andrey Novakov was elected as the EP's lead negotiator and sponsor of the regulation.

13 years after the first attempt at reform, the work in the last year proved decisive for the new rights of air passengers.

„It is a shame to say that the European Parliament and the European Council have negotiated for 13 years to get something done. But, on the other hand, it is very sweet to me when it falls to a Bulgarian to go and finish the work that was „stuck“, he said on the show „This Sunday“ Novakov.

In his words, no one believed that passengers would receive so many rights that would save them millions of euros.

“The first thing that the regulation, which some called by my name, did was that airlines would no longer play tricks on people“, he pointed out.

One of the changes is that the price of the plane ticket will by default include hand luggage, which will allow a real comparison between the different offers of the airlines.

“One of the reasons why we do not introduce a suitcase that will be absolutely standard and will fit on all planes is that planes are simply different. If you travel with a transfer from a larger to a smaller plane, it may turn out that there is physically nowhere to put it“, Novakov believes.

“That's why what we did is this: every time you see a published price for a plane ticket, it will definitely include luggage. And it will say “a suitcase with wheels“, he pointed out.

According to him, there is no problem for passengers to travel with a backpack. Both will be included in the price of the ticket.

“And now, quite reasonably, someone who is watching will say: “But why should I pay when I travel without a suitcase, for example?“ An absolutely legitimate argument. While buying your ticket, you can click: “I do not want to use the right to the suitcase included in the price“ and then the price will become even cheaper“, commented Novakov.

He explained that the airlines had very skillfully tried to turn people against the regulation even before the negotiations began. “The claim was that they would raise ticket prices“.

“I just suggested that the European Commission conduct a study that would say absolutely objectively how much this legislation would make tickets more expensive. The answer was 1.80 euros“, said Novakov.

The MEP explained that up to 1.80 he is responsible. “But if it is more than that, the airlines should find another excuse. It is not the regulation that we are proposing“.

“On board the plane you can sell legroom, you can sell sandwiches, champagne, whatever you decide. But you can't sell dignity, respect and esteem. When you fly with a 4-year-old child, they have no choice but to sit next to you. Not to mention when it comes to a family with two or three children and two parents. Imagine 25 euros per person to sit together. How much money is that one way?“, he asked.

“What we have done from now on is to ban this fee. No one has the right to ask you for a seat. The child will not fly for free, but you will not have to pay extra so that you do not remain separated from each other“, the MEP pointed out.

According to him, the increase in the price of tickets will again be 1.80 euros. “Here, absolutely all the arguments that they will find an excuse to increase prices simply fall away“.

The next change is compensation for a delayed flight that is not due to weather conditions or any other circumstance.

“And at the moment there are rights that people can take advantage of, and the regulation is called 261. However, only 11% of people who are entitled to compensation can get their money. Because it is made so that you can cancel while you want it. It really is that complicated“, said Novakov.

He said that in one of the airlines you had to go into 14 submenus to find the place where you could submit your documents. “And when you submit them, you get an email saying you didn't submit them correctly, that something is missing, and finally the deadlines for requesting your money have expired“.

“From now on, airlines will have 4 days to contact the passenger and tell him how to get his money. And within 30 calendar days, they must pay it to his account. This is the law“, Novakov pointed out.

The amount of compensation will be from 250 to 600 euros, depending on the duration of the flight.

Another change is that now, when we buy a round-trip ticket, we will not necessarily have to use the one-way ticket in order to be able to use the return one.

“The only thing they did was ask for a fee to be paid to use the ticket that you had already paid for. That was crazy. And that has been dropped“, said Novakov.

“I myself am not sure how much longer they will let me fly normally with airlines after most of these changes, but the truth is that many people who fly from here will have more clarity“, he pointed out.

According to him, the only ones who will suffer from these changes will most likely be the agencies that filed claims on behalf of passengers.