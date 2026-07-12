MES proposes new rules for setting student fees

The Ministry of Education and Science proposes changes to the rules for setting student fees, which would limit the increase in the price of paid education and give universities more freedom in setting some of the fees. The draft has already been published for public discussion.

One of the main proposals is to reduce the minimum threshold for fees for paid education from 60% to 50% of the funds for supporting education. According to representatives of higher education institutions, the current formula makes it difficult for universities to set competitive prices.

“The fees that are set in Bulgaria by a formula prevent universities from freely setting prices“, commented the Chairperson of the Council of Rectors, Prof. Dr. Miglena Temelkova.

Sofia University points out that it is the current methodology that is the reason for the current fee levels. “That is why our fees are calculated like this“, explained the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Madlen Danova.

Another key change stipulates that the fee for the entire period of paid education cannot increase by more than 20% compared to the first year. Thus, if a student begins his studies with an annual fee of 1,000 euros, by the time he graduates, it will not be able to exceed 1,200 euros per year. The new rules are proposed to apply to students admitted in the 2025/2026 academic year. The project also provides that universities themselves will set application fees, and that only full-time students and doctoral students will receive state scholarships.

The topic of the amount of fees remains sensitive for students. Yordan Krastitelski, a law student at Sofia University, defines education as a public mission. “It ensures equality not only between ethnic groups, but also between different layers of society. It gives people rights. They know that they are significant in society“, he says.

According to representatives of the student community, high fees often discourage young people from paid education, although universities have mechanisms for reducing them in case of proven financial difficulties.

The public discussion of the project continues until July 15. The proposals will then be summarized, and the final version will be submitted for consideration and voting in the National Assembly. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Dr. Senya Terzieva-Zhelyazkova.