The Burgas District Prosecutor's Office will request a preventive measure of "detention in custody" for the truck driver who caused the serious accident on the "Trakia" highway on Friday. 56-year-old Angel Iliev is accused of negligently causing the death of one person and moderate bodily injuries to two of the passengers in the hit cars.

The accident occurred on the "Trakia" highway, after the cargo truck passed through the dividing barrier and entered the oncoming traffic, where it hit two passenger cars head-on. One person died and two were injured in the accident. The injured are in stable condition - one has a fractured collarbone and has already been released from the hospital, while the other remains under medical supervision.

After the incident, Angel Iliev was detained for up to 72 hours by a prosecutor's order. The accused's driving license was also revoked.

The accident also raised questions about the condition of the dividing barrier at the intersection.