"Blue Bulgaria": The current government worsens the economic environment and deepens the debt spiral

The National Conference of “Blue Bulgaria“ assesses the current government of Bulgaria as left-populist. This is another government that replaces bold reformist actions with slogans and justifications; worsens the economic environment; deepens the vicious debt spiral, shifting responsibility for its actions to those who come after it. This is stated in an official position of the coalition sent to the media. Here is what else the document denies:

The government's contradictory actions in foreign policy create a danger of isolating Bulgaria and its gradual transformation into a gray zone of diverse influences. This behavior is a threat to our external security, to the development of the economy and to the European future of the country.

We express our concern that against this background, the parties of the parliamentary opposition continue to set themselves only narrow party goals and refuse to take a categorical and unified position towards the ruling party.

We are convinced that in order for there to be change, it is necessary:

1. Understanding the mistakes of the past, abandoning party passions and forming a unified right-center bloc that can declare itself as a real alternative to today's government.

2. Setting a goal for the next president to be a person with firm pro-European and democratic understandings about the future of Bulgaria, who unites, not divides, the Bulgarian nation. Any other goal setting would be a waste of meaningful public energy and a fruitless political effort with disastrous consequences for our Fatherland.

3. Seeking support and allies and positioning oneself against political opponents along only one clearly drawn line of choice. Drawing multiple dividing lines will shatter support and scatter the voters' votes.

4. The presidential candidate should not be a party creature, but a public figure with a consistent position in defense of the national interest and the civilizational choice of Bulgaria. Anything else would mean that a given party, through its own candidate, is trying to present a certain circle of voters as its own. Such a mistake was made when Rumen Radev was elected president!

5. The differences between the parties that will unite around a worthy candidacy for Bulgarian president are obvious and important. They remain and are valid, but mobilizing support for them is the subject of other elections.

Today the task is different. “Blue Bulgaria“ is looking for partners and will hold a dialogue to implement the described strategic framework and to avoid the mistakes of the past!