Ivaylo Ivanov: Bulgaria should not isolate itself in the EU

Brussels is not softening its tone towards Moscow, but since everyone's interests must be satisfied, the negotiations are being conducted to the last. This was said in the program "From the Day" on BNT by international analyst Ivaylo Ivanov in connection with the talks before the vote on the 21st package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia.

Everyone is striving to push their national interest in this decision. Everyone must realize that maximalist demands do not contribute to common security, since Russia is not waging a war only against Ukraine, but also against Europe, albeit a hybrid one, at least for now, Ivanov said.

Bulgaria's place is in the Coalition of the Willing and it is problematic that no one will represent us at the meeting in Paris. Bulgaria should not allow itself to remain in self-isolation in the European Union, because this threatens both our security and our economy, the international analyst emphasized.

The processes that are taking place are turning this coalition into a security engine, and Ukraine is becoming the engine of this new defense that is being built. One of the things that will be discussed at this meeting is the construction of a European missile defense. Bulgaria must find its place in this new defense policy, because this is the future, Ivaylo Ivanov pointed out.

In his words, only Russia benefits from the failure to provide support to Ukraine, because we do not see any readiness on the part of Moscow for negotiations. This is not only help for Ukraine, but also help in building the new defense policy of Europe, he noted.

Ivanov also said that in his opinion, the comments by the ruling party that the deal with the German concern "Rheinmetall" to build two military factories in our country may fail is a negative signal to other foreign companies that would like to invest in the Bulgarian defense industry.