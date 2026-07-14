Dimitar Iliev: We know what roads we drive on, but it is a matter of personal choice how we will drive

We all know what roads we have to drive on, but it is a matter of personal choice how we will drive the car. This was said in the morning block of BNT by the former acting Minister of Sports and former rally driver Dimitar Iliev.

He recalled that in our country the summer months are the most deadly on Bulgarian roads, because then most people relax, and drivers increase their speed on the road.

„In winter, more accidents occur, but they mostly only involve material damage. The influence of speed is of essential importance“, Iliev explained.

According to him, the most dangerous maneuver while driving is overtaking, as it is the cause of the most deaths on Bulgarian roads.

He also called for the mandatory use of seat belts while driving, not only by drivers, but also by passengers in the car.

In conclusion, Dimitar Iliev said that Bulgarians have not yet learned to value human life on their own roads.