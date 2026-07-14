CEC dismisses Ivan Karchev as spokesperson at his request

The Central Election Commission (CEC) dismissed Ivan Karchev as spokesperson after his personal will was stated. This is stated in a CEC decision published on the Commission's website.

Karchev, proposed by "Progressive Bulgaria", continues to be a member of the CEC.

The sole spokesperson of the Commission remains Stoyanka Balova-Tsvetkova, proposed by "Progressive Bulgaria".

BTA recalls that the new composition of the CEC took office on June 23, 2026. At its first meeting on June 24, 2026, the CEC elected Ivan Karchev and Stoyanka Balova-Tsvetkova as its spokespeople.