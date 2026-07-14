Critically low waters in Lake Srebarna: State of emergency declared and urgent measures to save the unique ecosystem

The situation is alarming after the waters of “Srebarna“ reached dangerously low levels.

In the heart of the Danube Plain, where nature and man coexist in a delicate balance, the “Srebarna“ reserve is facing one of its greatest challenges, BTA warns.

The mayor of Silistra, Alexander Sabanov, declared a state of emergency in the protected area after the water level in the lake dropped to critical levels.

The measure, which will be in effect from July 14 to 21, is the result of an alarming report by the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIOSV) - Ruse.

Crisis headquarters and emergency actions: What's next?

In response to the unprecedented situation, the local government has created a crisis headquarters that will coordinate all necessary measures to control the problem.

If the steps taken do not yield the desired result, the period of the state of emergency may be extended, warned Mayor Sabanov.

Reasons for the water crisis: Danube does not feed the lake

According to Daud Ibryam, director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water - Ruse, the situation has been monitored for months.

Expectations for the natural feeding of the lake from the Danube River did not materialize - the river level remained too low to ensure an inflow to “Srebarna“.

Currently, the water column in the lake is only 80 centimeters - almost a meter below the optimal level for the season.

Urgent Water pumping: Equipment and teams on standby

To prevent an environmental disaster, teams of the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ – Silistra will begin urgent pumping of water from the Danube to the lake.

Commissioner Evlogi Stamov assured that they have the necessary equipment, including powerful hydromotor pumps, and additional water pipelines will be built if necessary.

Long-term solutions: Pumping station and green energy

In parallel with the urgent measures, experts are working on sustainable solutions. A project has already been developed to build a pumping station that will provide water for the reserve in future critical situations.

The project envisages the use of photovoltaic energy and the purchase of new pumps, which will allow for a faster response to a drop in the water level. If funding is secured, implementation could begin within every one or two years.

The ecosystem under observation: So far, no serious damage

Despite the alarming data, experts from the environmental inspection assure that currently there are no serious negative consequences for the flora and fauna of “Srebarna“.

The breeding process of waterfowl is proceeding normally, and the oxygen level in the water remains within acceptable limits. However, with prolonged drought and high temperatures, the risk to the ecosystem remains real.

Historical parallels: Last year's water crisis

This is not the first time that “Srebarna“ has faced such a test. In the summer of last year, due to the prolonged low water level of the Danube and high temperatures, a large-scale water transfer to the lake was organized.

For 74 days in the reserve Over 3 million cubic meters of water were delivered, which prevented drying out and saved the unique ecosystem.

Bulgaria's natural wealth needs care

The “Srebarna“ Reserve – part of the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site – is a priceless home to hundreds of species of plants and animals. Now more than ever, the protection of this natural treasure requires rapid and coordinated action, as well as a long-term vision for sustainable water resource management.