13-year-old creates educational platform

Among the seventh-graders who were eagerly awaiting the first ranking for high schools is a 13-year-old boy from Varna. For several weeks now, Krum Stoyanov has also been working on an educational platform that helps his peers learn more easily and interestingly, BNT reports.

Technology is Krum's second great passion - after the guitar. That's why months ago he decided to create a virtual assistant to help students.

Krum Stoyanov: “Chats in which questions are asked to the artificial intelligence about different subjects and it can also create practice tests to prepare for tests and exams.“

AI does not give ready-made solutions, but teaches children to think.

Krum Stoyanov: “It does not give you direct answers to the homework you asked it about, but you explain it. Then it tracks your answers and makes a portfolio for you.“

The platform helps learning become an interesting experience.

Krum Stoyanov: “By answering the questions, you earn points with which you can buy different things. My idea is to be able to connect directly to Shkolo and teacher profiles.“

Krum's two brothers are the first to test the platform.

Boris Iliev – Krum's brother: “To avoid any bugs or other problems, we both looked at the questions and answers.“

Alen Stoyanov: “I like the escape room the most, because when you enter it, there are many tasks...“

The boys' mother believes that the application can save a lot of money on private lessons and help children in disadvantaged situations.

Polina Stoyanova: “The state could, for example, invest in supporting children who do not have access, do not have the opportunity for private lessons, and launch such an application. He doesn't mind it being used for free for them.“

Although he's good at programming, Krum dreams of becoming an actor or a screenwriter. Today, he's one step closer, as he's already been accepted to his dream high school.