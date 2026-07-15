The mother of 14-year-old Filip, who died on a pedestrian crossing on Gurko Street, comments on another incident with a drunk driver at the fatal scene

„After Filip's murder, cosmetic repairs to the scene began. However, extremely high speeds can still be achieved there. The lying policeman does not restrict drivers in any way. Often, pedestrian crossing signs are rotated so that they are not visible to drivers.“

This was stated by Nikolina Petkova, the mother of 14-year-old Filip Arsov, who died on a pedestrian crossing on Gurko Street in the center of Sofia, where a few days ago a drunk driver caused a chain crash.

Miraculously, there were no victims in the incident, and the driver at fault tested positive for alcohol – 3.59 per mille.

„The most important thing is control. We shouldn't think about it after such accidents, it should be permanent. Especially for this place, and for many others, we should emphasize infrastructure. Such speed should not develop there. The 30 km/h limit is clearly not respected there. Prevention is also important - billboards, campaigns, social intolerance. Punishments should be quick and inevitable“, she insisted.

„Many cases are like ours. It's been going on for three years, starting all over again because of a recusal. Slow justice is a lack of it“, the grieving mother added.