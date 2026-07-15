GDBOP with a new action in ViK-Burgas

GDBOP employees again entered ViK – Burgas.

According to unofficial information, this morning they entered the company's testing laboratory, where procedural and investigative actions are being carried out, BNT reported.

At this stage, it has not been confirmed whether the operation is part of the investigation that began in early July, during which the company's central building was searched and more than ten people were detained, including the executive director Tsvetan Mirchev.

The investigation is into the alleged embezzlement of nearly 1.5 million leva through a public procurement contract for repair and maintenance of wells, under which, according to the prosecutor's office, activities were reported without actually being carried out.

Meanwhile, the Burgas Court of Appeals released Tsvetan Mirchev on bail of 2,000 leva, while the investor control officer Encho Boev remains under house arrest with electronic monitoring.