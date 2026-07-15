"Vazrazhdane": The credit for the removal of Russian Patriarch Kirill from the sanctions is not entirely Bulgarian

Propaganda in our country is trying to present us with the credit for the removal of Russian Patriarch Kirill from the 21st package of sanctions against Russia as entirely Bulgarian, at the same time it is almost not mentioned that this happened thanks to the firm position of the Vatican, supported by Italy, which set a clear boundary between geopolitics and religious institutions.

This was said by the MP Angel Georgiev from „Vazrazhdane“ in a statement from the parliamentary rostrum.

"Without this decisive position of Italy, the removal of Patriarch Kirill would not have been achieved by toothless, ineffective Bulgarian diplomacy", Georgiev pointed out.

"Rumen Radev grossly lied to his voters by saying that he wanted normalization of relations with Russia. He created a new approach in diplomacy - normalization through sanctions", Georgiev said.

"Despite the presented line of rapprochement with Russia before the elections, after the elections we see that Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova is in Kiev to please and fulfill all sorts of wishes. "It is expected that specific measures to strengthen Ukraine's energy security will be discussed in Kiev, including opportunities to increase natural gas transportation through Bulgaria during the upcoming winter season," the MP from "Vazrazhdane" added.

He recalled a statement by the Foreign Minister, in which she announced that any decision on aid to Ukraine would be made by the Council of Ministers, after a debate in parliament. "To this day, however, no one has put up for debate a 33,330,000 leva injection for Ukraine, as well as the extension of the stay of American planes at the civil airport in Sofia," said Angel Georgiev.

He added that at the same time, Ukrainian Ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk met with the Chairman of the Municipal Council in Smolyan and the regional governor. Instead of the ruling party demanding her resignation due to her interference in Bulgaria's internal affairs, she continues to tour the country, Georgiev pointed out.