Police officers rescued children from a crashed bus on the Trakia highway

A bus carrying children returning from a summer camp was forced to stop in the emergency lane due to a minor technical failure. This was announced by the police.

The tour operator reported to 112 with a request for emergency assistance. A few minutes later, a patrol team from the Sofia Regional Department of Internal Affairs arrived on the scene.

Police officers Hadzhiyski and Kulinski immediately created an organization, secured the area and regulated traffic until the arrival of the backup bus, ensuring maximum safety for the children during their stay in the highway area.

“The two officers actively participated in the safe transfer of the children, and also helped with carrying their luggage. Thanks to their excellent organization and coordination, everyone continued their journey peacefully and returned safely to Sofia in broad daylight“, the tour operator and the children's parents state in their letter.