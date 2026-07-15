EC presents data on the progress of seven criminal proceedings against Bulgaria

The European Commission (EC) presented today data on the progress of seven criminal proceedings against Bulgaria. The proceedings are related to the abuse of cases against public figures and journalists, the conditions for welcoming migrants, road checks, securities and the work of the internal market, BTA listed.

The Commission opens criminal proceedings against Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Greece, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Romania and Slovakia,

after these countries have not announced the full implementation of the European rules on protection against lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP). In such cases, legal actions are unjustifiably abused to silence work in the public interest, the announcement states. The targets of these cases may include journalists, human rights defenders or civil society organisations.

European rules provide protection against manifestly unfounded claims or abuse of judicial proceedings, allowing courts to dismiss such claims at the start of the process. EU countries had to implement the common requirements by 7 May and the EC now gives two months to respond, after which the procedures can continue.

The EC is opening criminal proceedings against Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Romania and Sweden for failing to notify the full implementation of rules on checks on vehicles carrying dangerous goods. EU countries had until June 23 to amend their national legislation, and the 14 countries now have two months to respond, after which the procedures can continue.

The Commission is opening procedures against 16 countries - Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Spain, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Austria, Slovenia, Sweden,

after they have failed to notify the full implementation of the rules on the conditions for the reception of people seeking international protection. The deadline for implementing the changes expired on June 12 and now the Commission is giving two months to respond, after which it can continue with the procedures.

The EC is continuing the penalty procedures against 17 countries - Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, France, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Sweden for failing to meet the deadline for implementing the amended European rules on labor migration of workers from non-EU countries. The changes shorten the deadline for a decision on applications for a permit to access the European labor market to 90 days. The deadline for implementing the changes was 21 May and after two months the EC may decide to continue with the procedures.

The Commission is opening procedures against Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Finland

for incomplete implementation of the legal amendments on collective investment in transferable securities and on investment intermediaries. The deadline for implementing the common rules expired on 25 June and 21 EU countries have not yet announced that they have made changes to their national legislation. After two months, the Commission will consider whether to proceed with the penalty procedures.

The EC is opening infringement procedures against Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Greece, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Finland and Sweden because they have not notified the full implementation of European rules on emergency procedures for assessing the conformity of products, the presumption of conformity, the adoption of common specifications and market surveillance related to an emergency situation in the internal market.

European rules in this area are related to ensuring the uninterrupted movement of essential goods, services and people in times of crisis. After two months, the Commission will consider whether to continue with the penalty procedures.

The Commission is opening penalty procedures against Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Cyprus, Hungary, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia for incomplete implementation of the rules related to improving access to capital for smaller companies. The countries that have not implemented the amendments by 5 June must respond to the EC within two months, after which the procedures may continue, the announcement states.