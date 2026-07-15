Former Minister of Agriculture and Food Ivan Hristanov is ready to run for president. He confirmed this himself in an interview with News.bg.

Many people he meets ask him this question. You should become president, even strangers advise him. I see efforts in a group of rockers, actors, professors, who have created something like an initiative committee, he emphasized. A month ago they contacted him with a proposal to nominate him.

I am seriously considering it, Hristanov pointed out. For him, the problem is the democratic community, in which he sees attempts to sabotage the possible candidacies of Andrey Gyurov and his own. In addition, there is an agreement on internal elections in the right wing and Hristanov is ready to enter this battle. According to him, if the right wing wants to have a president, the PP and DB should stand behind the right wing candidacy without interfering, and the candidate himself should be able to work with the periphery. The candidate should also be recognized in small places, in his opinion.