Georgi Tatarski takes over Bulgargaz until a new competition is held

The Board of Directors of "Bulgargaz" has elected Georgi Tatarski as the company's executive director in place of Vesselin Sinabov. The decision was made at a meeting on July 16 and has already been entered in the Commercial Register.

At the same meeting, the members of the board elected Vesselina Kanatova-Buchkova as chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

According to the changes entered in the Commercial Register, Ivan Topchiyski, Bianca Racheva and Mari Filipovski were removed from the composition of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by Vesselina Kanatova-Buchkova and Velislav Yonev as independent members, as well as Georgi Tatarski, Veselin Sinabov and Mihail Milkov as representatives of the state.

According to data from the Commercial Register, the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors is five years. It is envisaged that Georgi Tatarski, Vesselina Kanatova-Buchkova and Velislav Yonev will perform their functions until a new competition procedure is held, but for a period not exceeding six months.