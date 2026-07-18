Weather today, forecast for Saturday, July 18: A hot day precedes a sudden cooling in the country

It will be mostly sunny, warm and hot in places, reports the NIMH. The day will offer ideal conditions for beach and walking at the beginning of the weekend, but in the afternoon the weather in individual regions will become dynamic.

This is the last completely hot day before the invasion of a cold front in the country.

Temperatures by region

Inland : Maximum temperatures will vary mainly between 33°C and 38°C .

: Maximum temperatures will vary mainly between . Sofia : Maximum temperature expected around 32°C .

: Maximum temperature expected around . Black Sea: It will be cooler and more pleasant along the coast thanks to the sea breeze. The thermometers there will read between 26°C and 30°C.

Cloudiness and local precipitation

Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop over the mountain ranges in Western and Central Bulgaria, as well as in isolated places in the northeastern regions. In these places, short-term rain will fall, accompanied by thunderstorms. The wind during the day will be weak, oriented from the southeast.

Weather in the mountains

Before noon in the mountain resorts it will be mostly sunny. Local thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 26°C, and at 2000 meters – around 19°C.

What's coming in the next few days?

This Saturday marks the end of the current heat wave. As early as Sunday, July 19, cooler air will begin to penetrate from the northwest. Forecasters are predicting a serious deterioration in the weather early next week, bringing heavy rainfall, powerful thunderstorms and a high risk of hail. By mid-week, daytime temperatures in most of the country will drop below the 30°C mark.