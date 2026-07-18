Traffic and emergency measures in Bulgaria today

The republican road network in the country is passable, but the summer weekend begins with heavy traffic and increased control.

According to official data on Agency “Road Infrastructure“ and Ministry of Internal Affairs, traffic in the morning hours is rapidly congesting.

Road conditions and measures of the RIA

The roads are being prepared for peak holiday traffic. The API introduces specific restrictions to ease the movement:

Truck restrictions: On Fridays and Sundays in the afternoon hours, the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons is restricted by AM “Thrace“ , AM “Struma“ and through the Kresnen Gorge.

On Fridays and Sundays in the afternoon hours, the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons is restricted by , and through the Kresnen Gorge. Current repairs: Partial repairs to the pavement of the Northern Expressway at km 8 have been completed. A new emergency repair of joints on a bridge on road II-56 in the Plovdiv region begins on July 20.

Partial repairs to the pavement of the Northern Expressway at km 8 have been completed. A new emergency repair of joints on a bridge on road II-56 in the Plovdiv region begins on July 20. Changes on the Struma Motorway: Next week, a temporary organization will be introduced in the Kyustendil region due to the removal of roadside vegetation.

Traffic at the borders: Where to wait?

Main Directorate „Border Police“ reports increased pressure on border posts:

Sarbia and Turkey: Intensive traffic at the entrance of cars at the checkpoint „Kalotina“ . On the border with Turkey, traffic is available at the State Checkpoint „Captain Andreevo“ and GKPP Malko Turnovo on the map in the country.

Intensive traffic at the entrance of cars at the checkpoint . On the border with Turkey, traffic is available at the State Checkpoint and GKPP on the map in the country. Gartia and RSM: Preminavaneto Prez GKPP „Kulata“ and stop at the point of Georgia and Severna Macedonia at the moment everything is operating normally.

Preminavaneto Prez GKPP „Kulata“ and stop at the point of Georgia and Severna Macedonia at the moment everything is operating normally. Romania (Dunav Road Block): Dunav Bridge at Ruse was erected in two toll trail repairs. Contrary tova, please critically low level on the Danube River, feribotnata vrezka on the State Traffic Control Commission „Oryakhovo – Becket“remained uninstalled.

Summary from tel. 112: Disasters and fires in numbers

United European number for haste povikvaniya literally pregrya prez last denonoschie. Directorate„National System 112“ report general 5729 signal regulationfor 24 hours:

Fire: Firefighters reacted to 351 signals for fires in the country.

Firefighters reacted to for fires in the country. Disasters: Registration sa 288 retribution for the transport incident.

Registration sa for the transport incident. Emergency medical assistance: Emergency medical centers received 1,977 calls, and 1 air ambulance mission (helicopter) was carried out.

Emergency medical centers received 1,977 calls, and 1 air ambulance mission (helicopter) was carried out. Other: 52 reports of lost or distressed people and 13 for risky driving and racing have been filed.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service reports that the morning conditions for tourism in the Bulgarian mountains are good until noon.