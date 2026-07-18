They extinguished the fire in the coniferous forest near the Blagoevgrad village

Teams of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection" extinguished the fire that broke out in a coniferous forest near the Blagoevgrad village of Harsovo, BNT reported.

The fire is currently under control, and firefighters are still on the ground, news.bg specified.

There are about ten employees from the State Forestry Company "Blagoevgrad" on site.

The fire has covered about six to seven acres of coniferous forest in the area of the Gorni Dvuyaci hamlet, and there are no houses in the area nearby, the South-West Fire Department added.

We recall that the teams of the Regional Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection" - Blagoevgrad and the volunteers from the Volunteer Formation "Georgi Izmirliev - Makedoncheto".

The state enterprise called on citizens to be extremely careful when handling fire in nature and to immediately report smoke or flames to 112 if they notice them.