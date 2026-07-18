Two people were injured in a fire in Debelets

Two people were injured in a fire over the past 24 hours, the Main Directorate “ Fire Safety and Population Protection“ – Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the department's website. The information is as of 6:00 this morning.

Yesterday afternoon, the Operational Center at the RDPBZN – Veliko Tarnovo received a signal of a fire in an apartment on the first floor of a two-story house in the town of Debelets, Veliko Tarnovo municipality. The fire was extinguished by two fire trucks. A 38-year-old woman was gassed, and a 69-year-old man has burns on his arm and leg. The injured were taken out of the fire scene on a stretcher and handed over to a team from the Emergency Medical Center.

Over the past 24 hours, fire departments have responded to 163 reports of accidents. A total of 109 fires have been extinguished.

24 fires caused direct material damage, of which 10 - in residential buildings; six - in vehicles.

85 fires occurred without material damage, of which 45 - in dry grass, forest litter and bushes; two - in stubble; 32 - in waste.

47 rescue activities and assistance operations were carried out, of which six were in accidents involving vehicles.

Seven false calls were also registered.

A total of 6,467 signals were registered as regulated calls to the single European emergency number 112 over the past 24 hours, announced the Directorate of the “National System 112“ - Ministry of Internal Affairs. Of these, 2,097 were directed to the Emergency Medical Care Centers. There were 267 fire signals, BTA reports.