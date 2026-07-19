Weather today, forecast for Sunday, July 19: Sun, heat and first storms

The weather in Bulgaria will offer classic summer dynamics. Most of the country will start the day with sunny and hot weather, with maximum temperatures in most settlements reaching between 31° and 36° degrees. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will read about 32° degrees.

According to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), significant cloudiness and precipitation will be observed in the northwestern regions from the morning. After lunch, cumulus clouds will develop over the entire northwestern half of the country, as well as in the Rhodope region, where it will rain and thunder in places.

The wind in Eastern Bulgaria will maintain its southeast direction, while in Northern Bulgaria it will gradually turn from the west. In the Upper Thracian Lowland it will remain very hot, but in the Danube Plain from the west a gradual decrease in temperatures will begin.

Climatologists also confirm the upcoming change in atmospheric circulation. In an interview with Bulgarian media, Prof. Georgi Rachev explained that a cold front is approaching our country, associated with a cyclone over Scandinavia. This process will destabilize the air mass and lead to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds, carrying typical summer storms and a risk of hail.

Here is what the situation will be like in the specific zones:

Black Sea Coast: Along the coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny with moderate southeasterly winds. Maximum temperatures will vary between 28° and 30° degrees and the sea water will be of temperature 24°-26° degrees .

Along the coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny with moderate southeasterly winds. Maximum temperatures will vary between and the sea water will be of temperature . Mountains: Cumulus clouds will be significant in the mountain ranges of Western and Central Bulgaria. Short-term thunderstorms are expected around and after noon. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 27° degrees, and at 2000 meters – about 19° degrees.

During the first days of the new week, the cold snap will cover the entire country, with more intense precipitation and thunderstorms expected on Tuesday.