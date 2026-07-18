Journalist Ivo Indzhev described the situation in which Bulgaria found itself after the disputes surrounding the Kiev Declaration as “extremely uncomfortable”. In the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS, Indzhev commented that the lack of a clear position on the part of the state leadership has put the country in a mode of explanations and excuses.

According to him, the contradictory signals - the reluctance to participate in the Coalition of the Willing and the presence of Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in Kiev - are creating diplomatic confusion. “The Minister of Foreign Affairs is resting the towel on the ambiguities created by her employer in the role of commander-in-chief”, the journalist said. Indzhev stressed that the mere presence at the meeting does not automatically mean membership in the Coalition, but according to him, the content of the declaration carries a clear political signal. “We confirm our support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. This means that Crimea is not Russian”, he commented.

According to him, the problem is not only in the signature under the document, but in the political position that Bulgaria demonstrates to its partners. “This is not a PR blunder. If it were, the decision would have been easy - to blow a PR fuse. However, the scandal is international”, said Indzhev. He pointed out that responsibility for such decisions cannot be transferred to individual ministers when it comes to strategic foreign policy issues.

The journalist also commented on the behavior of Prime Minister Rumen Radev. According to him, trying to please different social groups can lead to a loss of trust both in the country and among allies. “Trying to please everyone means pleasing no one”, Indjev said.

According to him, the current dispute will not end quickly, as it affects Bulgaria's place in European and Euro-Atlantic politics.