INSAIT creates a new scientific direction in cryptography and information security

A new scientific unit in the field of information security with a focus on classical and post-quantum cryptography is being created at the Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies (INSAIT) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“. Thus, scientific research in one of the most important and strategic areas of modern technologies will be developed in Bulgaria. Cryptography is the basis of the security of digital communications, financial systems, e-government, cloud services and the protection of sensitive data.

The importance of this area is growing particularly rapidly with the development of quantum technologies, which in the future may question some of the methods used today for information protection. That is why leading countries, scientific organizations and technology companies are investing significant resources in the development of a new generation of cryptographic solutions that are resistant to the capabilities of quantum computers.

The creation of such a scientific direction in Bulgaria is an important step in the development of national capacity in an area that is of key importance for technological independence, economic competitiveness and security. It will enable fundamental scientific research and technologies to be developed in our country at a world-class level, as well as to attract and train young scientists in one of the most competitive areas of global science.

The new direction will be headed by Dr. Michael Reichle, who joins INSAIT from ETH Zurich - one of the world's leading universities in engineering, computer science and mathematics. He chose our country over proposals from France and Germany. Dr. Reichle's scientific interests are in the field of cryptography and information security. His work focuses on creating technologies that protect sensitive data, enable its secure use and exchange, and ensure user privacy in a digital environment.

Before ETH Zurich, Dr. Reichle completed his PhD at the École Normale Supérieure – one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in France, and at Inria Paris – the leading French national institute for research in computer science, artificial intelligence, and mathematics.

His research has been published in the world's most prestigious cryptography and cybersecurity conferences, including CRYPTO, EUROCRYPT, ASIACRYPT, IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy, and the ACM Conference on Computer and Communications Security. His research is among the few selected papers from CRYPTO 2022 that have received an invitation to publish in the Journal of Cryptology – one of the most authoritative scientific publications in the field of cryptography at the global level.

In addition to fundamental scientific research, Dr. Reichle also works on its practical application in industry, including in collaboration with PQShield - one of the leading companies in the world specializing in post-quantum cryptography.

The joining of Dr. Michael Reichle to INSAIT is another step in the development of the Institute as a center that attracts leading international scientists and creates scientific directions in Bulgaria of key importance for the future of technologies.