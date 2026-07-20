The methodical disinformation and manipulative PR campaign of Minister Demerdzhiev to compromise a political opponent with fake news and illegal persecution in the name of realizing his personal political ambitions.

PNR - the scandal in which Demerdzhiev has embroiled Bulgaria will reverberate for a long time and has already caused very serious damage to Bulgaria's reputation in the field of international security.

This is stated in a position statement of MRF, published on the social network Facebook. Here is more from the statement of the formation:

The well-known facts about the purpose and effect of the "Magnitsky" Act and OFAC, which engage only the American state, have no effect in the European Union and Bulgaria. And on this issue there is an unambiguous opinion of both the EP and a current regulation that prohibits the extraterritorial application of such decisions.

As for Demerdzhiev's motives, it can be reasonably assumed that his actions are an attempt to “run before the wind” and to cover up the brewing scandal with his numerous dubious property deals.