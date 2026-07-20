Yotova: Bulgaria consistently defends the position that there is no military solution to the war in Ukraine

With regard to the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria consistently defends the position that there is no military solution to this war. Our position today is clear, the question is whether it is possible to gather a majority among our European partners, to convince them of our arguments. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova during the Annual Conference with the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Bulgaria, reported by BTA.

According to the head of state, there is a defect in European policy, because there is no solution that can be proposed on the international stage for the end of the conflict in Ukraine and for the conditions under which this is possible.

The discussion that has erupted in recent days regarding Bulgaria's participation in the “Coalition of the Willing” is a topic of both a domestic and international nature, Yotova noted. Our country's position at this moment is correct, she added.

According to Yotova, the creation of the “Coalition of the Willing” is the result of contradictions between the countries. "And it aimed at that moment, more than a year ago, to compensate for the isolation of Europe, the EU, from the general negotiation process, which was then taking place between the US and Russia," she said.

According to Yotova, there is a change in efforts - from an intention to sit at the negotiating table to greater military assistance to Ukraine and the creation of a coalition within coalitions.

We are facing the risk of such coalitions militarizing foreign policy and we must have a clear national position on this issue, the president believes. The existence of "satellite formats" would make sense if they presented the European answer on how to first get to the negotiating table and the options for a successful outcome, the head of state also said. Yotova is convinced that the stability and security of Ukraine cannot be achieved when these steps and actions are skipped.

Our country has no decision to participate in military or peacekeeping forces without the sanction of the National Assembly, the president said. Military assistance to Ukraine is according to the sanctions of the Bulgarian Parliament and within the framework of the organizations in which we participate - the EU and NATO, she added.

Yotova believes that Bulgaria cannot be passive to what is happening in the world.

Bulgaria does not need to choose between its national identity and its European affiliation, but we must be a country that offers solutions, and not just supports decisions that have already been made, Yotova also said. We are consistent, competent and good partners. Different opinions or nuances in certain policies do not mean Euroscepticism, but strong positions, she added.

Key positions on important current issues are developed here in the country, with maximum public consensus and are defended before the member states, Yotova also said.

According to the president, regarding the Republic of North Macedonia, Bulgarian policy has shown that it can have great results and be successful when we are united as institutions, professionals and as a society. We cannot help but admit that throughout this period we have also made many mistakes. We still have unresolved issues. We have not convinced all European countries of the Bulgarian position, Yotova said.

In her speech, she also drew attention to our country's position regarding the EU's multiannual financial framework.

In her speech, the president called for coordination between institutions regarding our foreign policy. The worst signal we can send out is when one institution learns from the media that another institution has made a decision, Yotova pointed out. She gave as an example the agreement with Ukraine, which the previous caretaker government signed without informing the president and parliament.

It is good that the most important decisions for Bulgaria, no matter how difficult they are, are made together and by consensus, Yotova emphasized.

I cannot accept that the president of the country does not know what the position of the foreign ministry is on various issues, the president also noted. Bulgaria must speak to the world with one voice, Yotova believes.

In his speech, the head of state also expressed hope for improving the financing of diplomatic missions. Let us make joint efforts to ensure that the Bulgarian flag flies with dignity, to be a reliable and respected partner, Yotova urged.