Peevski: MRF will vote "for" the deployment of American aircraft in "Bezmer"

The MRF's parliamentary group will vote "for" granting permission for the deployment of up to eight tanker aircraft at the “Bezmer“ airbase, requested by a note from the US embassy.

From the information we received, it is clear that the request is related to support for US operations in the Middle East region and refers to the bilateral agreement on cooperation in the field of defense, signed between Bulgaria and the US in 2006.

Our position is the result of our firm conviction as Euro-Atlantics that we must steadfastly uphold our values and be a loyal and predictable partner as a European and NATO country.