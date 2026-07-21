The woman who was hit by a young man on a pedestrian crossing in Burgas has died

The 47-year-old woman from Sliven, who was seriously injured in an accident on a pedestrian crossing in Burgas, has died. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas.

The woman died on July 20 in the Intensive Care Unit of the University Multi-Profile Hospital for Active Treatment (UMBAL) - Burgas. She was admitted to the hospital after the incident with a diagnosis of “polytrauma“ and a danger to life.

The police reported on July 18 about the traffic accident at the intersection of “Hristo Botev“ and “Knyaz Boris I“ streets. The woman was hit on a pedestrian crossing by a car with a Burgas license plate, driven by a 19-year-old man from the village of Galabets, Pomorie municipality.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, which are ongoing, BTA reports.

According to initial data, the driver's alcohol and drug use tests were negative, and a blood sample was also taken for chemical analysis.