In his Facebook profile, the deputy chairman of the PG of “Progressive Bulgaria“ Slavi Vassilev defended the proposal of the Council of Ministers to the National Assembly to allow the presence on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria of up to eight KS-135 aircraft, up to 250 military personnel from the US armed forces with personal weapons and ammunition, as well as the necessary airport equipment.

“I see that those commenting on foreign policy and the Foreign Minister continue to practice on the topic. Dear friends, the decision of the National Assembly is part of this “delicate matter“. It is so thin that you don't see it through the thick contours left over from the Borisov and Peevski period, through which you are used to looking“, Vassilev states, quoted by novini.bg

“For example, the decision of the National Assembly, which will probably allow the presence of American planes at the military airport, will put Bulgaria in a position to demand something from its allies. Something related to energy, for example. Something related to our sovereignty, the economy, the prices of gasoline and electricity. Etc. This is national interest - because there are people who cannot define it. After that, a new “case“ will probably arise, on which we will again have to take a position. And we will do it. This means having a foreign policy“, he emphasizes.

“The difference between now and before is that back then we gave everything. In return for what? In return for a pat on the back. The planes were in Bulgaria then, with the only difference being that they were at the civil airport in the capital. And we didn't get anything because we didn't ask for anything. Because the mentality was to humble ourselves. A foreign policy based on the principle of "a bowed head, a sword cannot cut it down". The foreign policy of the "Borisov-Peevski" era, and even before that, was an absolute disaster. Bulgaria was an appendage. A silent letter. Now Bulgaria is on the scene. The planes were at a civil airport. We politely asked them to move. They politely asked us to return them. We announced this request, without glossing over the fact that they were "for scientists", and we will resolve the issue in parliament, as is required by law. Then it will be our turn to politely ask for something else. Which we will get. A delicate matter that requires a lot of effort, strong nerves and a captain's vision”, writes Slavi Vassilev.