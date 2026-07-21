Lightning caused a fire near Razlog

Lightning caused a fire in the “Pirin“ National Park, in the Betolovoto area near Razlog, the fire department announced. The fire broke out high in the mountains, and the place is difficult to access and can only be reached on foot.

Six employees of the National Park, led by the director Rosen Banenski, were the first to climb to the fire, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

In front of the National Radio, Banenski specified that efforts are currently being made to limit the spread of the fire by smothering it within its perimeter.

Firefighters from Razlog are also expected to join the extinguishing, who will move as far as possible with motorbikes and water sprinklers.

A storm with intense rainfall and thunderstorms hit several regions in Bulgaria on Monday evening and caused serious material damage in a short time.

Among the affected regions was Blagoevgrad, where the “Pirin“ National Park is located. Due to the dangerous weather, the regional governor Vasil Trendafilov activated the BG-ALERT population warning system for the entire region.