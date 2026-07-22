Tragedy in Sofia: Train hits woman near Gorna Banya

A woman died after being hit by a train in the area of the Gorna Banya station in the capital. The tragic incident caused a temporary suspension and changes in the schedule of rail transport on the line.

As of the early hours of July 22, the identity of the victim remains unknown, with initial data indicating that the woman is apparently around 30 years old. The report of the serious accident was submitted to the emergency services in the late afternoon of July 21, shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Police teams, ambulances and fire department representatives promptly cordoned off the area for inspection. The tragedy took place at the train stop near the metro station in the neighborhood, and according to unofficial sources, the woman was on the tracks themselves.

Due to the investigation and clearing of the railway, train traffic between the Gorna Banya and Zaharna Fabrika stations was disrupted. BDZ informed passengers about the changes in the schedule, and later rail traffic was fully restored after the completion of police procedures.

The investigation into the case continues in order to clarify all the details surrounding the incident.