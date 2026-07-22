Intensive summer traffic, extraordinary measures by the RIA

The summer season is at its peak, which causes extremely busy traffic on the main roads and border crossings of the country. The Ministry of Interior, the RIA and the General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) are working in an enhanced control and prevention mode.

Critical zones and emergency measures of RIA

Traffic reorganisation: Temporary restrictions are being introduced for trucks over 12 tonnes during peak hours. From today, July 22, until July 24 (between 8:00 and 15:00), the overtaking lane on the AM “Trakia“ (Pazardzhik region) from the 61st to the 78th km for vegetation clearing will be closed in stages (Source: api.bg). A similar measure is in effect for AM “Hemus“ (43rd to 47th km).

Vignette warning: RIA warns of possible disruptions when purchasing electronic vignettes tonight (July 22) from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM on July 23 due to a system update (Source: dariknews.bg).

Kresna Gorge: Traffic in the “Curved Tunnel” (I-1 Blagoevgrad - Kresna road) has been restored with increased caution after eliminating power supply problems and a fallen rock mass.

Traffic along the borders

Remains intensive traffic for passenger cars at the exit to the Republic of Greece (BCP „Kulata“ and „Makaza“) and the Republic of Turkey (BCP „Kapitan Andreevo“). Border services advise using alternative, smaller checkpoints to avoid queues.

Black statistics from the Traffic Police: Road accidents

According to the official traffic bulletin of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, over the past 24 hours, 16 serious traffic accidents (traffic accidents).

Died: 2 people.

Ранени: 17 граждани са получили различни наранявания.

Черна статистика: От началото на месец юли са регистрирани общо 451 катастрофи с 31 загинали и 566 ранени (Източник: mvr.bg).

Сводка от Пожарната (ГДПБЗН)

Поради високите летни температури опасността от пожари остава екстремна. За последните часове огнеборците са реагирали на 93 сигнала за произшествия. Ликвидирани са общо 54 пожара, от които 26 са с преки материални щети (жилищни сгради и транспортни средства). Спасителните екипи са извършили 36 помощни операции, включително 11 при катастрофи.

Условия за туризъм в планините

Планинската спасителна служба (ПСС) съобщава, че условията за туризъм в сутрешните часове са добри, но температурите по билата ще бъдат много високи около обяд. Туристите се съветват да преминават преходите в ранните часове, да носят достатъчно вода и да избягват открити била в следобедните часове заради риск от топлинни удари и локални гръмотевични бури (Източник: fakti.bg).