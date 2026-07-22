We are signing an agreement with Greece for a center for police and customs cooperation at the "Kulata - Promahon" border crossing

Agreement between the governments of Bulgaria and Greece for the construction and operation of a center for police and customs cooperation at the border crossing "Kulata – Promahon", will be signed today by the Minister of Interior of Bulgaria Ivan Demerdzhiev and the Minister of Citizen Protection of Greece Michalis Chrysochoidis, the Ministry of Interior announced, BTA reports.

The Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, and Lieutenant General Dimitrios Malios, Chief of the Greek Police, will sign a protocol and a joint declaration regulating cross-border police cooperation.

After the meeting, statements to the media are scheduled in the central lobby of the ministry.

BTA recalls that a few days ago, Minister Demerdzhiev and the Minister of Interior of Serbia Ivica Dacic signed a memorandum for the opening of a new border crossing point “Kalotina 2 – Gradina 2".